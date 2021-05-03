Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Shares of CSTL opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. Insiders sold 426,871 shares of company stock worth $29,736,087 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

