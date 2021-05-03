Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $5.57. 1,594,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 110.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,900 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 530,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

