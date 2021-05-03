Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce sales of $299.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.29 million and the highest is $301.57 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. 1,165,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

