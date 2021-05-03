Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report sales of $621.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.00 million and the highest is $640.20 million. Green Plains reported sales of $632.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,460. Green Plains has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

