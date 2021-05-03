Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,363. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,961 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

