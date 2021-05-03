Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Barrett Business Services also posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of BBSI traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 44 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

