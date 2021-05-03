Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

ENV traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.41. 298,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -557.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

