Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $27.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $179.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 119,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

