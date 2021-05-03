Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post sales of $902.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $886.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $913.50 million. Mattel posted sales of $732.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 2,232,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,154.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,530,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.