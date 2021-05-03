Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

