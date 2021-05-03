Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $445.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.74 and its 200-day moving average is $409.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

