Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price at C$46.64

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.64.

ACO.X has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$42.19 on Friday. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$34.43 and a 1-year high of C$43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

