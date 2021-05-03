Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price at $159.00

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get James River Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 336.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of James River Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.