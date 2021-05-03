Analysts Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $11.82

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.82.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 737,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,179. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,168,453 shares of company stock worth $194,862,462 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

