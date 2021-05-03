Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Price Target at $43.33

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research firms have commented on NCR. Benchmark boosted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE:NCR opened at $45.75 on Friday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts expect that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.