Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $46.57

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $42.56 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

