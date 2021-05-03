Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $367.91 million and $16.63 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00011482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,733,590 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

