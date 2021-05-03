Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANGN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,016. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,075 shares of company stock worth $6,533,093.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angion Biomedica stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

