Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has decreased its dividend by 86.1% over the last three years.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 992,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of -192.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

