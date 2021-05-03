Apollo Medical (AMEH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Apollo Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

