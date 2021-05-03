Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

