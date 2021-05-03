Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $136.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.82.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $132.54. 74,798,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,707,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

