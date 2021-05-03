Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.82.

Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. Apple has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

