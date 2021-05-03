Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

