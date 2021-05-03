Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.82.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

