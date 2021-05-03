Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 39.1% in April

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

