Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 6.9%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.49. 2,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

