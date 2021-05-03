Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ARHVF stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Archer has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

