Argus Increases The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $100.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Argus from $82.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $1,843,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

