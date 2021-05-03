Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $315.17 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total transaction of $527,355.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,433.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock worth $24,388,387. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

