ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,207. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40.

