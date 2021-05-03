Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $116.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.