Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $425,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $338.94 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $342.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.83.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

