Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 9,550 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

UBSI stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

