Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,529 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 473,934 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 266,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,005,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JETS opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

