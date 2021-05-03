Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

NYSE BST opened at $58.90 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

