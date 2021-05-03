Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 844,269 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 844,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,729,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $132.08. 226,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,458. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

