Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 65,758 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of American Express worth $133,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.18. The company had a trading volume of 77,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $155.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.