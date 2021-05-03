Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

AJG opened at $144.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $145.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

