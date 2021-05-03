Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

APAM opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

