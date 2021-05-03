Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 243,796 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period.

NYSE BCEI opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

