Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 222.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,903 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 841,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

