Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.14 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Innospec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth $205,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King increased their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $97.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. Analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

