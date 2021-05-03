Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 409.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI opened at $55.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

