Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 140,722 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Zai Lab worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $5,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $166.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.11. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,022 shares of company stock worth $14,096,934 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

