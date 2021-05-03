Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASBFY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $31.95 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

