AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.375-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AstraZeneca also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.75-5.00 EPS.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

