Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

ATTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

