Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $369.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

