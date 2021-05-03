Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to Buy at Gabelli

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACBI. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

